Nazi Germany Was Defeated at Stalingrad On this day in 1943

On January 22, 1943, Paulus reported to the commander of the Don army group:

“Russians are advancing on a six-kilometer front on both sides of Voroponovo in an easterly direction. Closing the resulting gap is not possible. Provisions have come to an end. There are more than twelve thousand wounded. What orders can I give to troops who have no ammunition? An immediate solution is required because the symptoms of disintegration are already visible. But the troops have not lost faith in their commanders. ”

Hitler rejected the request: the situation was critical, as the Soviet troops defeated the Hungarian army on the Don in the meantime, as a result of which Army Group B practically no longer existed. The Fuhrer ordered the troops of Paulus not to stop the resistance “under any circumstances.”

In the last radiogram, sent by Hitler to Paulus, it was said that the Sixth Army must defend itself

“to the last soldier and the last captain ” and “not a single German field marshal is to be captured “, which actually meant the demand for the suicide of Paulus himself.