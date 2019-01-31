Kid Gloves II: Wikileaks and How Russian Media Doesn’t Understand the American Psyche

Now we dig into the enigma of Russian propaganda in relation to Wikileaks and exactly ‘W.T.F.’ is going on?

Recalling…

Is it a case of I don’t understand Russian propaganda or is it Russian propagandists don’t fully understand the Western mentality or is it a case of the Russians are handling the madmen of NATO with ‘kid gloves’ ?

…now we dig into the enigma of Russian propaganda in relation to Wikileaks and exactly ‘W.T.F.‘ is going on?

Ignoring Kim Dotcom’s assigning of responsibility to Hillary Clinton (a deep state muppet whose singular intelligence is best represented in her giant ass), Dotcom has a point; Robert Mueller’s steadfast determination to avoid any interaction with Dotcom and Assange, only waiting to see them both buried in a maximum security USA prison (where they can’t talk.) Why? [1]

Because circumstantial evidence it was the (promptly assassinated) Seth Rich provided the DNC mails to Wikileaks with a memory stick is so strong, we are only missing the electronic trail of stick itself, and testimony of those (still alive) parties arranging transfer & receipt of data on the stick (together with evidence concerning the DNC mails’ chain of custody), or Kim Dotcom and Julian Assange (likely with an assist from Craig Murray), to send the whole Crowdstrike-Fancy Bear fairy tale to the sewer from which it had emerged (laundered false evidence likely originating with John Brennan’s CIA, THE reason our corrupt FBI leadership never permitted their cyber-experts to forensically examine the DNC servers), back down the toilet together with ‘the Russians did it’ accusation and Robert Mueller’s special counsel mandate. [2]

The Enigma(s)

Julian Assange’s only (or best) chance at avoiding extradition to the USA is to put the DNC mails evidence into the public domain and make the political price of his extradition too high, with the entire ‘the Russians did it’ case collapsed in the public purview. Instead, that moron insists on with-holding the evidence as a classified ‘bargaining chip’ evidenced in his attempt to negotiate a pardon from Trump via Dana Rohrabacher that utterly failed to get past the USA’s deep state minions (John Kelly) and saw Rohrabacher tuck his tail and withdraw from the effort. Result? Status quo ante, the ‘witch hunt’ (Robert Mueller farce) goes on.

Yet Russian propaganda continues to spin Wikileaks in a positive light even as that organization has caused tremendous damage to Russia’s geopolitical interests with allowing the false informing of the Western democracies populace with the DNC ‘hack’ fantasy, by refusing to put it to rest. Recent example is RT’s Jesse Ventura hosting guest John Kiriakou where they gush praise over Wikileaks and Kiriakou disingenuously insists Wikileaks has never given up a source, perhaps technically true…

- Advertisement -

At minute 10:50: “WikiLeaks is the only organization that has not blown a source” -John Kiriakou [3]

…but in actuality is a lie by omission, overlooking a non-Wikileaks player involved:

[4] & [5]

Setting aside the blatantly propagandized image of Wikileaks by Western press, one would expect either American ‘alternative’ media, or alternatively, Russian media, would have explored the numerous holes in what amounts to the urban legend surrounding Julian Assange & Wikileaks, because Assange’s character is certainly not unassailable and the Wikileaks organization is certainly not immune to penetration and manipulation by intelligence agencies. Exploring this subject could/should include Assange’s refusal to provide evidence and name Seth Rich, a dead man, as the source, ending the charade, but he won’t. How is Assange getting such stupid advice as to refuse the act that could serve to save his butt by making his extradition too great a political price to pay? Yet exploring the obvious hasn’t happened in any serious way this investigator is aware of outside of this site’s own assessments. [6]

What is ‘radioactive’ having to do with exploring Wikileaks in this regard? Why isn’t alternative media and Russian media backing Kim Dotcom’s assertions and calling out Wikileaks on the DNC mails, there is quite strong independent evidence and sources, including Seymour Hersh, to support Seth Rich was the source. Is the alternative media intimidated at the thought of alienating Assange’s supporters to point of allowing the farce of ‘Russiagate’ go on? Is the real price the Russians are unwilling to risk to do with an idea the madmen of NATO would pull the nuclear trigger rather than face accountability, that is a case of ‘kid gloves’ ?

In the age of suicide bombers and ‘backpack nukes’, it makes little difference, someone needs to call the criminals out; either you chance it and call their bluff or likely we could all get blown to bits anyway [7]

Related: On Wikileaks