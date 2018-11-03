RUSSIA NOW IN POSSESSION OF EVIDENCE – WHITE HELMETS A BRANCH OF AL-NUSRA FRONT

Published on: Nov 3, 2018 @ 14:13 – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that there is much evidence that the White Helmets organization is a branch of the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated that the West should see things as they are and stop defending the pseudo-humanitarian organization whose members are provocative and extremist.

“It is no secret that this structure has operated exclusively in non-government controlled areas and has not avoided contacts with terrorists and extremists,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Moscow, there is “a lot of evidence proving that the White Helmets are virtually a branch of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist organization, who are included in the list of sanctions of the UN Security Council.”

“We are sure that everyone will see, sooner or later, the genuine face of the White Helmets. We are asking their Western sponsors to stop defending those who are indeed bullies and extremists,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry back in early October, Maria Zakharova, members of the al-Nusra Front and al-Qaeda-linked radicals are trying to continue resisting in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s jihadist-held Idlib province.

“Radical militants … for fear of being isolated because of the Russian-Turkish agreements, organize various provocations and heat up situation along the Idlib de-escalation zone, calling for the so-called resistance to continue,” the representative said.

In addition, the official said she would continue to receive data that terrorists in Idlib are staging major chemical attacks to blame the Syrian government for carrying them out, having already taken chemical substances and film equipment there.

“What worries us in particular is that the role of alleged victims in these scenarios can be carried out by civilians kidnapped by terrorists, including women and children,” she said.

At the same time, Zakharova added that a part of the Syrian armed opposition supports the creation of the demilitarized zone in the province, an initiative proposed by Moscow and Ankara.