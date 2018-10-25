UKRAINE THREATENS FULL-SCALE WAR, DONETSK ARMY IS READY TO FIGHT INVADERS

The Ukrainian leadership, including Poroshenko himself, has been escalating both the rhetoric as well as military operations against the DPR and LPR, Ukraine’s two former regions which broke-off forming new republics four years ago. But the DPR, for its part, says it is ready to see that such attacks – even a full-scale war as Poroshenko has threatened – can and will be thwarted.

The interim leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said the DPR is ready to repel a possible aggression from Ukraine, which at the moment can not be ruled out.

“We are ready to repel a possible aggression. At this moment, unfortunately, this is not excluded from the Ukrainian side, we are also ready to take other steps, different steps,” he said on Wednesday in an interview for Rossiya television channel 24 .

According to Pushilin, he is reassured about the state of military equipment, the number of personnel and his level of training.

“Today we, on the one hand, need an efficient army as has been demonstrated on the front line … We have no more dispersed militias, but a full army with all its attributes, including military preparation,” Pushilin added.

- Advertisement -

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, more than 10,000 people were victims of conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in the Donbass was discussed, including during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating measures to de-escalate the conflict. Then, after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, discussions continue.

Despite attempts to conclude the conflict, Ukraine continues to break the armistice agreements, and last month reports even emerged that a large number of foreign military personnel had arrived in Donbass territory.

“Our intelligence services have registered the arrival of a large number of foreign military personnel from the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 406th Artillery Brigade, which are focusing on the Urzuf settlement region,” the head of the press office of the Donetsk People’s Liberation Army’s operational command, Daniil Besnosov, said back in early September.

“In addition, the arrival of a group of high-ranking military personnel from the US and Canadian Armed Forces […] We do not rule out that foreign military personnel will be directly involved in planning and carrying out an offensive,” added Besnosov.

The head of the press office said the information was related to preparations by the Ukrainian military to aggravate the conflict in the south of the Donetsk region.