Trump the Eurasianist? How Trump Pushed Europe to Get Closer to Russia

Trump appears to act in the interests of multipolarity, whether or not these are conscious decisions. Certainly all the members of his administration continue act along the lines of ‘business as usual’ – carrying forward the old Cold War mentality and attitude towards international relations. But Trump has numerous powers as the Chief Executive, and also has a tendency to play at politics a certain way – ‘Is this what you want? So be it!’

European countries have started thinking about creating their own defense system and strengthening ties with Russia, rather than treating it as an enemy neighbor, according to an article in the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

According to the author of the article Carlos Yárnoz, in the European revaluation of the Russian image contributed the incident with a Spanish fighter that accidentally launched a missile in the sky of Estonia, near the Russian border, that could have caused a catastrophic conflict.

Since then, European countries have begun to wonder whether it is logical to have so many NATO airplanes flying near Russian borders, escalating the situation, and if it is not the time to start cooperating with Moscow and to stop treating the Slavic country as an enemy.

For Yárnoz, the main reason for the instability between NATO and Russia is the fact that Washington always considers Moscow the main threat to its security, leading to the expansion of the Alliance to the east to the Russian borders.

“It is this North American strategic concept that has permanently pushed Europe to stand in the last half century against Moscow, preventing the development of a more relaxed neighborhood policy,” said the columnist.

However, “alliances, threats and strategies are rapidly changing,” added the author, firstly because of the presidency of Donald Trump, who supports the UK’s exit from the European Union, and who has abandoned the Iranian nuclear deal, US partners unreliable in the eyes of Europe. In addition, the American leader approached Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaving Europe scared to lose influence on the international stage.

These factors have stimulated European trends towards rapprochement with Russia, which is also the country that provides the most energy for Europe.

The columnist points out that European countries have advanced in the creation of their own defense system this year more than in the six decades of EU existence. And one of the first consequences of such a strategy will be Russia’s perception “as a neighboring country, partner, potential ally, not an enemy.”

On August 7, a Spanish fighter accidentally fired into the airspace of Estonia an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile that flew 80 kilometers and would have fallen into a forested area. However, the Estonian military found neither missile nor its fragments and soon finished the active search.

What is most interesting here is when Trump’s repeated comments and requirements that ‘NATO is too expensive’ – he asks NATO countries to up their spending. This sort of ‘provocation’ is so obvious that the ‘answer’ seems nearly planned: ‘Why should we increase spending on NATO, when NATO is something like an occupying force that ties European interests to Trans-Atlantic interests? Why should Europe bear the brunt of Russian military action if such action is the result of U.S brinkmanship?’

Is this part of some broader deal between various factions of the US military intelligence establishment, European-Eurasian integrationists, and Russia?

Is Trump in fact the first Eurasianist president of the U.S?