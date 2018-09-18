Was Julian Assange planning to flee to Russia?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange handed documents to the Russian embassy in London in 2010 to get Russia’s visa, the Associated Press reported.

According to the statement, Assange tried to obtain a visa for Russia at a time when he faced sexual harassment allegations in Sweden and risked arrest.

In a letter obtained exclusively by the agency, the Australian programmer said he “gave full authority to his friend, Israel Shamir, to deliver and get his passport in order to obtain a visa.”

Previously, WikiLeaks was accused of having links with Russian officials, the agency remembers.

The alleged links between the former hacker and the Kremlin would have become more evident before the 2016 US elections, when the FBI stated that the Russian intelligence provided directly to WikiLeaks e-mails stolen from Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton as well as of other Democratic figures.

The article reports that Julian Assange also planned to escape, and that his assistants sought refuge abroad.

In one of the internal notes to WikiLeaks colleagues, human rights lawyer Renata Avila said that “there is a possibility of him fleeing the country on a Brazilian ship.” However, former Brazilian Justice Minister Eduardo Cardozo said he had never heard of Assange’s asylum claim.

The agency noted that representatives of the Australian founder, who is currently at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, did not respond to requests to comment on the attempt to obtain Russian visa.

Earlier, it was reported that Sweden promised not to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks if he faced a US trial.

The UK and Ecuador have been making diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue of Julian Assange, who has been living in exile for six years at the Ecuadorian embassy. The end of the long diplomatic row is nearing its end, said the journalist who worked on the Snowden case, Glenn Greenwald.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno publicly admitted in August that he was “never in favor” of asylum Assange. Moreno said he has been working to expel the troublesome guest .