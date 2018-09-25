Russia May Have Crucial Role in Rebuilding Libya, says Libyan Presidential Candidate

Russia can play a decisive role in restoring Libya’s economic infrastructure and security, said the country’s presidential candidate Aref Ali Nayed on Monday. Libya’s presidential election is set to take place on December 10.

“I want Russia to play an important role in rebuilding Libya. Because our state needs military forces – army, police and intelligence services – and a strategic partnership with Russia, especially cooperation in the oil and exports, as well as infrastructure construction,” Nayed said during a meeting with Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party.

The presidential candidate has shown hope by adding that Libya needs the Russian support in both domestic and international issues.

“The presence of Russia, China and the United Nations is balancing the situation, which will help Libya and protect our country and people against Western intervention,” Nayed said.

Libya sought the help of Russian oil and gas industry experts by building and restoring transport and logistics infrastructure, he specified.

Speaking about the situation within the country and the feasibility of holding the elections within the deadline set during the UN-mediated talks on Libya in Paris in May, Nayed said that he believes that if the hostilities in Tripoli stop, it will be possible to meet the agreements.

“If certain attempts to end the conflicts in Tripoli, such as a ceasefire, are taken, if we join forces with Parliament and adopt the electoral law in today’s or tomorrow’s session, it is not too late,” added Nayed.

He emphasized that legitimacy in Libya can be restored only by means of a direct presidential election.

“Anyway, I believe that the election will be the only possible solution [to the crisis], because, unfortunately, the only alternative is war,” he said.

He also said he believes that the existing crisis has shown to the population of the country that extending the elections is a mistake

Libya has been plunged into internal conflict since the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The eastern part of the country is ruled by Parliament, backed by the Libyan National Army in Tobruk. The UN-backed government of the National Accord, led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the western region of the country, based in Tripoli.