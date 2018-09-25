Israeli Media in Total PANIC over Russian transfer of S-300 to Syria

Published on: Sep 25, 2018 @ 10:45 – The Israeli media is in a total frenzy over the forthcoming transfer to Syria of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system S-300. They recognize that these measures will lead to serious consequences for the Israeli Air Force.

However, as FRN notes, there is a less than even chance that Russia will not make good on the delivery, given its history with this question in the past, combined with patterns it has exhibited in the use of such announcements to win a concession from a third party.

But as the Jerusalem Post states , the appearance of the Syrian military S-300 will make it possible to modernize the air defense of the country profoundly and create a “threat to Israeli aircraft.”

Speaking about the shipments of the antiaircraft missile system, the Ninth Channel published an article with this headline: “In two weeks, Israel is in for a nightmare?”

In turn, the news daily Yediot Aharonot also admits that the deployment of the S-300 in Syria is really bad news for Israel, since it will require the Israeli Air Force “more effort, more planning and more caution when using force in the skies of Syria and Lebanon.”

According to Haaretz , the Russian S-300 in Syrian hands can jeopardize Israel’s activities in the region, so from now on it “will have to think twice before the next attack.”

The decision to supply the S-300 systems to Syria was made against the background of the incident with the crash of the Russian Il-20 plane on September 17. It was shot down by Syrian air defense systems through the fault of Israel, resulting in the death of 15 Russian soldiers.

As Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expects, the S-300 in Syria will help cool the “hotheads” and deter against rash actions that threaten Russian servicemen.

S-300 “Favorit” anti-aircraft missile systems are designed for the defense of large industrial, administrative facilities and military bases. The first multichannel system, which is capable of accompanying each complex to six targets and aiming for them to twelve missiles.