MAJOR: PUTIN & MERKEL DISCUSS REPATRIATING SYRIAN REFUGEES, PIPELINES, & MINSK II

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC16104F6050

What appears to be untouched by the western legacy media controllers, are the tectonic shifts going on as German-Russian relations experience a period of tremendous warming. This comes as a trade-war cools relations between Brussels (Berlin) and Washington (Wall Street). At the same time, the NATO alliance appears increasingly fragile, as the EU continually develops the project of building a European Army.

Diplomatic discussions between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin were concluded on Saturday at the German palace Schloss Meseberg, with some very interesting issues raised, indeed all of the issues required for a realignment of these two great nations towards unity on a number of points.

In an unusual format, the leaders made press statements before the meeting. As the Kremlin clarified, such a decision was made because the media approach at the end of Saturday would have been “inconvenient.”

In short, the unusual format of the meeting was meant to make it difficult for western legacy media controllers to ‘ambush’ the meeting, with their increasingly paparazzi like antics, hostile and ‘gotcha’ questions. Putin, at any rate, has shown himself immune to such ambush journalism, but the Kremlin was clear that no such opportunities ought to even arise.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the three-hour talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were well-grounded.

“This was a well-grounded and detailed discussion of the issues that were mentioned in the statements by the president and the chancellor [made before the negotiations],” Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov said that during negotiations with Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to continue its work with German businessmen.

“Putin regularly communicates with representatives of large German companies and wants to continue with this practice. [The parties] have pointed out several projects of large German companies aiming to expand their presence in the Russian market, and Putin reaffirmed our interest in such cooperation,” Peskov told reporters. FRN notes that Putin is fluent in German, and can hold in depth and high level talks in the Teutonic language.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Merkel and Putin discussed bilateral relations and pointed out the growth of trade between countries.

“[The parties] were happy to see the positive momentum in trade,” said Peskov. “Last year we saw a significant [commercial] growth of 23%.”

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project “should not be politicized”

“[The parties] discussed major projects, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. [Putin and Merkel] pointed out the commercial nature and competitive advantage of this project. Both Putin and Merkel agreed that it was not right to politicize this project in any way,” Peskov said.

The spokesman also noted that Putin and Merkel also discussed the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russian energy giant Gazprom and France’s Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Britain’s Royal Dutch Shell and Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall. The pipeline will run under the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to a center in Germany and will have an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. The network should be up and running by the end of 2019.

FRN notes that the phrasing ‘‘should not be politicized” is itself a turning of the concept of politics on its head. What is meant by this, is, “should not be opposed“, yet everything is a political process.

Ukraine, Iran and Syria

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel also expressed regret over the general failure of correct implementation of the Minsk Accords on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“[The parties] exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. [Putin and Merkel] expressed their disappointment that the implementation of the Minsk agreements was totally halted. Concerns about the unclear prospects of prolonging the law that expires on the statute Donbass, which is an important element of the Minsk agreements, was raised,” Peskov told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal , was also on the agenda of the high-level meeting, emphasized Peskov.

“[The parties] have discussed the JCPOA. The situation is clear,” Peskov told reporters without going into details.

While Germany has been reported in western media has showing signs of ‘buckling’ under US pressure, such is the diplomatic dance, and ‘push reportage’ can create a problematic picture, a black/white picture when in fact Germany’s position is nuanced. Germany is controlled by two main threads – Europeanist and Atlanticist, with a third thread, the smallest, being Eurasianist. But the Europeanist thread understands the pragmatic realities of Eurasianism, just as it previously dealt positively, for pragmatic purposes, with the Atlanticists.

This Merkel’s delicate dance through and around these threads, represents numerous internal and external pressures upon Germany and its EU.

The leaders also touched on the issue of Syrian refugees, Peskov said.

“Putin pointed out the growing influx of refugees returning home and urged European countries to support the process to make it irreversible,” Peskov told reporters. He also noted that Putin and Merkel discussed the inclusive format of the talks on Syrian reconciliation.

This is significant, however Merkel has long publicly said that the policy of ‘multiculturalism’ has failed in Germany, and pointed to a number of problematic facts and social dynamics which have arisen from ‘globalization’ and ‘mass migration’.