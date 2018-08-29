DRUMS OF WAR: MASSIVE RUSSIAN NAVY BUILDUP, ON WAR FOOTING TO THWART U.S-FRENCH AGGRESSION

In a major development, the Russian Navy has quickly deployed its largest ever naval force into the Mediterranean Sea. This comes in light of Russia’s repeated warnings through global media and to the international community, that the US is working with the British MI6 to stage a false flag attack, to create the pretext to strike Syria.

These events began to develop yesterday, but as a result of continued cyber attacks upon FRN, we were unable to publish the events which emerged. The attacks upon FRN occurred precisely on the eve of the last US naval attack on Syria in April of this year. This is the present positioning of the fleet, as reported by Russian media.

The most recent information available, is this: the Russian Ministry of Defense has just deployed the most powerful group of warships in the Mediterranean Sea during the entire period of Russia’s participation in the Syrian conflict.

It includes 10 ships (a few more on the way), most of which are equipped with cruise missiles “Caliber”, as well as two submarines. According to military experts, the group was brought to sea to support the offensive of the Syrian army in the province of Idlib – the only region of the country that is under the control of illegal armed groups. Political scientists note that Russia acts as a guarantor of stability in the region which prohibits the possibility of events re-igniting into a large-scale war. However, the US aggression may make such an event inevitable.

The Defense Ministry stated that at present the ships of the Northern, Baltic and Black Sea fleets, as well as the Caspian flotilla, are in the Mediterranean Sea.

FRN reports that the permanent operational connection of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean consists of 10 ships and two submarines. All the fleets are represented, except for the Pacific . This is the most powerful grouping since the beginning of the operation.

The strike joint includes the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, the patrol ship Pytlivy, the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the escort ships Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, the small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk , “Great Ustyug”, “Vyshny Volochek” and diesel-electric submarines B-268 “Veliky Novgorod” and B-271 “Kolpino”. A few more ships are approaching. On the cruiser “Marshal Ustinov” a powerful anti-ship missile system “Vulkan” was deployed, and eight warships – carriers of cruise missiles “Caliber”.

This is the largest naval force which Russia has gathered at one time, and one place, in a number of years. This situation has escalated very quickly, as FRN continues to monitor and report on the developments as they occur.

To supply the large grouping to the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian navy sent the large naval tanker from the Black Sea Fleet, the “Ivan Bubnov.”

The situation is similar to 2013, when some chemical ammunition was allegedly blown up in East Ghouta. The US tried to blame the government troops and declared their readiness to launch a limited military operation against the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria. In response, Russia strengthened the Navy grouping in the Mediterranean. Then the Russian ships pushed the American from the shore. After the events in East Ghouta and the Mediterranean, the chemical weapons that were in the possession of the Syrian authorities were destroyed by agreement of the parties.

The presence of Russian warships in Syria is in accordance with international law and is implemented with the approval of the Syrian government, the spokesman of the Syrian parliament Naji Gabid told Russian media.

“The Russian presence is important to prevent Western countries from hindering the speedy conclusion of the war. The Russian forces are the guarantor of stability in the region and do not let a wide regional war break out, “he said.

Now the Syrian army is preparing for an operation in the province of Idlib, the only region of the country that is under the control of illegal armed groups. If necessary, Russian ships will support the Syrian offensive, says naval expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

“That’s why eight carriers of the Caliber rockets were withdrawn simultaneously in the Mediterranean Sea,” the expert said. – These complexes effectively shoot at coastal targets, so they can provide powerful fire support to Syrian troops conducting ground operations.

According to political scientist Roland Bijamov, such an increase in the Mediterranean Sea is primarily due to the fact that the US naval forces are being pulled there, and with provocative statements about the supposedly forthcoming chemical attack by the Syrian army.

“And, of course, this provocation is quite possible. The situation does not repeat the first time. As soon as real preconditions for peace in Syria appear, the Americans are trying to destroy them,”, believes Roland Bijamov.

It remains to be seen whether the presence of Russian ships will cool hotheads who are planning another escalation of the conflict.

“Let’s hope that if there is an escalation, then only at a diplomatic level. Of course, the fact that our group is sent there is a sobering factor. Only this way it can be considered, and, perhaps, it will stop the Americans,” the expert said.

The Russian Navy is taking a direct part in the military operation in Syria. At various times the composition of the force included the flagships of the Russian fleets, including the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov and the heavy nuclear-powered cruiser Peter the Great. One of the main tasks of the Navy was to ensure the delivery of weapons, ammunition, fuel and lubricants, and other cargoes for combat operations by sea. Combat ships repeatedly struck especially important military and economic targets of terrorists in Syria, with missiles, Caliber-NK and Caliber-PL.

NATO also noted the large-scale build-up of the Russian Navy (Navy) in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Syria. This is the official representative of the alliance Oana Lungescu reported in an interview with Haaretz .

According to her, several ships equipped with modern cruise missiles were sent to the sea. Lungescu stressed that this causes concern for NATO members, as many countries of the alliance border on the Mediterranean.

“Therefore, we are monitoring the situation and naval activities in the region, including from Russia,” she said.

Lungescu also added that there is no NATO soldiers in Syria, while the organization supports the efforts of the UN to achieve a settlement of the conflict. This is reflective of the fact that, by and large, the important EU countries of NATO with the exception of the UK and France, do not support the US venture at this late stage, when it is apparent that the US effort to topple Assad has significantly petered out.

