Could this, or another provocation in Syria, or Yemen, or Latin America, or with Assange, be why the sudden and coordinated clamp-down on alternative media? FRN came under a DDOS attack from Atlantic Council financed hackers, which took us off-line for 10 hours, precisely the night before the US attack on Syria in April.

Rusvesna informs us of the following …

The anti-coup, anti-Maidan hacker group “CyberBerkut” received information about the preparation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a terrorist act in the Donbass with the use of radioactive materials.

“Ukrainian saboteurs plan to infect with radioactive waste water in the channel” Seversky Donets – Donbass “, from where there is a withdrawal of water in the South Donbass water conduit, and blame the entire leadership of the DNR.

The conduct of this special operation was entrusted to the SOS subversive group, which has been trained since 2017 on the basis of 142 training centers (military unit A2772) in Berdichev, Zhytomyr region. According to the list of foreign military specialists stationed in Ukraine, 14 American instructors conduct training for this group.

Here are the names of these 14 instructors:

In addition, we have reason to believe that the curator of this operation is Eric Prince, the former founder and owner of private military company Blackwater, notorious for his secret operations under the “false flag” and the shooting of civilians in Iraq.

In April of this year, Eric Prince flew to Ukraine and visited 142 MTR centers (military unit A2772) in Berdichev. We assume that the purpose of his visit was to inspect the readiness of the sabotage group.

In confirmation, we present the letter received by the Commander of the MTR, Lieutenant-General Igor Lunev addressed to the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the ZSU, Colonel-General Igor Kolesnik, with a request to allow Prince to visit this military facility. The military unit A0987 is the MTR Command, which is located in Brovary near Kiev.

To conduct diversion, special forces received a container with radioactive substances from the closed burial ground “Vakulenchuk” in the Zhytomyr region. It is noteworthy that this facility is located only 15-18 kilometers from 142 MTR centers, where a sabotage group is being trained.

We managed to obtain an act of transfer of hazardous materials from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (GIYARU), which was engaged in the disposal of the burial ground, at the disposal of the commander of the MTR (commander of the Military Unit A0987), Igor Lunev.

It is noteworthy that the act was compiled without reference to any governing documents, orders or orders. Most likely, they were not, and could not be in such a delicate matter. Everything was decided by phone call.

And the head of GIYARU Plachkov needed at least somehow to secure himself and to absolve himself of responsibility for the unpredictable future of this container. It is unlikely that Grigory Ivanovich could guess why the military needs such a dangerous cargo.

After water contamination in the channel “Seversky Donets – Donbass” and the South Donbass water conduit, most likely, an active information campaign of Ukraine and Western countries will be deployed against Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as Russia. For example, they will be accused of polluting the region with radiation, violation of international law, inability to ensure environmental safety, etc., with all the ensuing consequences.

For the environmental assessment and launch of the information attack, the Swiss NGO “Center for Humanitarian Dialogue” will be involved. The organization is financed by the Soros Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, related to US intelligence services, and previously seen in sponsoring activities to overthrow governments that are disagreeable to Washington in various countries around the world.

The “Center for Humanitarian Dialogue” conducted an analysis of the state of the ecology of Donbass in October 2017. In particular, in its report “Environmental threats in the Donbass”, the NGO created an excuse for further discrediting the Donetsk authorities. Based on this report, it will be stated that the source of radioactive contamination is the Yunkom mine located in the Yunokommunarovsk area, approximately 20 kilometers from the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal.

Apparently, the preparation for the information campaign has already begun. US State Department spokesman Heather Neuert said in April on his Twitter that Russia is responsible for flooding the Yunkom coal mine, the site of the nuclear test in the USSR in 1979.

In the same spirit, publications from Ukrainian bloggers and experts such as Yuri Butusov and Yevgeny Yakovlev, acting according to Kiev’s methodology, chimed in.

It is important to understand that to achieve their political goals, the current leaders of Ukraine are ready to sacrifice the health of not only residents of the republics, but also of Ukrainian citizens. The channel “Seversky Donets – Donbass” and the South Donbass water conduit pass in the most part in territory, under the control of Kiev.

Here is a map of water resources of Donbass with the mine “Yunkom” marked on it:

If radioactive waste at the will of Kiev falls into the channel “Seversky Donets – Donbass”, and from it to the South Donbass water conduit, the water will carry them over long distances.

Under the threat of infection will be densely populated areas and large settlements (Mariupol, Krasnoarmeysk, etc.), which receive drinking water from these waterways. “