Apparently life in Russia is better than life in the UK for Yulia Skripal, and in terms of evaluating risks and who really has the Skripal’s well being in mind, actions speak louder than words.

Yulia Skripal, who was allegedly poisoned along with her father, Sergei, in the southern English town of Salisbury in March, is ready to return to her country, Russia, as soon as her father improves, according to the young woman’s cousin, named Viktoria.

This no doubt embarrasses the English establishment and media, who will have to ignore this news or commit to Olympian level messaging gymnastics to flip this story a different way.

The shocking news from Viktoria was revealed on Thursday.

“She said she’s OK and already has an internet connection. She’s going to go home when her father gets better,” the relative said.

The talk between the cousins ​​was held last Tuesday, when the mother of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal celebrated her 90th birthday.

“She was very happy to know that Sergei was okay,” Viktoria said, explaining that, according to Yulia, her father still had a breathing tube attached to his trachea.

On March 4 of this year, Yulia and Sergei Skripal were found unconscious in a shopping mall in Salisbury, England, with suspected intoxication symptoms. The British government and its allies swiftly accused Russia of being behind the situation, as the former spy had betrayed Moscow and served the UK in the past, which cost him a conviction before being traded for other Russian agents detained abroad. The Kremlin, however, denies any involvement in the case, with the United Kingdom not being able to provide any evidence.

According to Gary Aitkenhead, head of the British military research center at Porton Down, the specialists were unable to identify the source of the nerve agent, however, the samples obtained were identified as a toxic substance resembling substance A-234 known as “Novichok”).

London has consistently said that only Russia is capable of producing such a toxin, however, it was later revealed that many other states including the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom itself are capable of producing such a potent poison. London continues to blame Russia without providing evidence that they were responsible, leaving many people skeptical and seeing this as part of the anti-Russia campaign undertaken by Western states.