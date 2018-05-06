Tens of thousands of Scots call for independence from the UK – VIDEO

GLASGOW, Scotland – Tens of thousands of people on Saturday flooded Glasgow streets making calls for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom

Approximately 32,000 people assembled at Kelvingrove Park and marched towards Glasgow Green holding Scottish flags and message banners.

The march was organised by All Under One Banner, a pro-independence organisation, which describes its mission as “marching at regular intervals until Scotland is Free,” Ruptly reported.

Although Scotland in recent years had a referendum on Scottish Independence, a renewed call has been made since Brexit vote occurred.