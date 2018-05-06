Trending

Tens of thousands of Scots call for independence from the UK – VIDEO

By Paul Antonopoulos
GLASGOW, Scotland – Tens of thousands of people on Saturday flooded Glasgow streets making calls for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom

Approximately 32,000 people assembled at Kelvingrove Park and marched towards Glasgow Green holding Scottish flags and message banners.

The march was organised by All Under One Banner, a pro-independence organisation, which describes its mission as “marching at regular intervals until Scotland is Free,” Ruptly reported.

Although Scotland in recent years had a referendum on Scottish Independence, a renewed call has been made since Brexit vote occurred.

Paul Antonopoulos

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

