Hand-in-hand: Russia and Turkey make the first Turkish fighter jet

An additional step of anchoring Ankara to Moscow in the crucial and sensitive field of the war industry will be the implementation of plans for Russia to supply the engines in the first Turkish-style fighter, TF-X.

The director of the Russian state-owned defense company Rostec for International Co-operation, Viktor Kladov, in his statements from Antalya at the Eurasia Airshow told Ria Novosti that Russia can supply engines for the fighter that Turkey plans to build and announced that they some days of Turkish experts will visit Russia, as Turkey is “particularly interested in co-production of aircraft and helicopters”. According to Defense News invoking Turkish officials responsible for military supplies.

Turkey has made investments in the defense industry a priority, and Turkish defense industries are implementing billions of dollars in projects not only to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces but also for exports.

The most ambitious raft of the Turkish Defense Industry is the production of Turkish fighters, while the production of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UAV) is already underway. Once this information is confirmed, it will be another strike in Ankara’s already fragile relationship with Washington and the West, as the attacks of the Turkish leadership and Erdogan’s personally against Donald Trump, and other European leaders in support of the Kurds in Syria has peaked, often escaping from the limits.

Turkey’s insistence on the S-400 market is now a permanent source of friction with Washington, while the agreement on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Turkey by Russian Rosaneft is also a concern.

According to the same source, the production plan of the TF-X militant awaits Erdogan’s official blessing, while the two largest Turkish defense companies, Aselsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries, have already signed a MoU for the specific program in which the Turkish government will allocate 1,178 billion dollars. Once the green light from Erdogan, who has shown personal interest in this plan, Turkish companies are ready to implement it, according to Turkish Defense News officials.

Translated from Hellas Journal.