The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, during today’s media briefing spoke about the involvement of the British special services in the murder of Grigory Rasputin.

The Ministry referred to the the book of the former Scotland Yard agent Richard Cullen, where the author cites archival documents and correspondence materials of British intelligence officers.

“A shot to Rasputin’s head was made using an English revolver, although only two people were shooting – Yusupov and Purishkevich, the first using the “Browning”, the second the “Savage.” In declassified documents, letters from the British intelligence officer said that not everything went according to plan, but “our goal was achieved.” In 2004, the BBC shot a film about who killed Rasputin, the plan belongs to Britain, and the Russian conspirators were just tools – was the main plot,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained.

She also pointed out that the death of Russian Emperor Paul I and the Congolese politician Patrice Lumumba were “state orders” of Great Britain, and called the country “the world record holder for genocide,” adding that the British destroyed up to 95% of the indigenous population of Australia during colonization.

Thus, Zakharova responded to the accusations of the British side of Moscow’s involvement in contract killings abroad, including the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in British Salisbury.