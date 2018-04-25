Russia, China to advance defense cooperation to check any foreign aggression

Russian Defense Ministyer Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang that Moscow and Beijing are developing a strategic policy to strengthen cooperation on defense.

“The privileged character of intergovernmental ties is confirmed by regular meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Shoigu said.

“The upcoming high-level meeting will be held in the first ten days of June within the framework of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao,” Shoigu continued.

Russia and China continue “their strategic line towards further boosting friendly and trustworthy ties in the defense sphere,” the defense minister noted.

Russian-Chinese relations are “an important factor for maintaining global and regional security,” Shoigu stressed.

“In modern global politics, our countries hold similar positions,” he emphasized.