Pompeo, Netanyahu do not shy away from their hatred towards Iran

JERUSALEM, Occupied Palestine – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a part of an undeniable “reality”.

“Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is recognizing reality,” he said.

He went onto claim that the US “remains committed to achieving the lasting, comprehensive peace that offers a brighter future for Israel and Palestinians” without offering any solutions.

Pomepeo then did not shy away from the fact that US President Donald Trump “is going to withdraw from the deal,” if changes are not made to his liking. “He’s pretty straightforward,” Pompeo continued.

“The United States is with Israel in the fight and we strongly support Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself,” added Pompeo.

Netanyahu then chimed in by stating that “Iran must be stopped,” demonstrating that Israel knows that Iran is a real and legit threat to its occupation.

“Its quest for nuclear bombs must be stopped. Its aggression must be stopped and we’re committed to stopping it together,” noted Netanyahu.