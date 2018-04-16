Former Pink Floyd frontman denounces the White Helmets, calls them a terrorist front – VIDEO

BARCELONA, Spain – Roger Waters, former frontman for Pink Floyd, denounced the White Helmets during a concert last Friday in Barcelona.

He called the group who pose as a civilian rescue group as a “fake organization” that prompted propaganda for “jihadists and terrorists.”

The former Pink Floyd frontman claimed that listening to “propaganda of the White Helmets and others we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to go and start dropping bombs on people in Syria.”

What spouted the political driven comments was someone wanting to go on stage to talk about the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma.

“He is one voice, I personally think he is entirely wrong, I believe the organization that he purports to represent and who he supports, the White Helmets, are a fake organization that is creating propaganda for jihadists and terrorists, that’s what I believe,” Waters said.

The words by Waters were received to loud cheers by the audience demonstrating that the Spanish and Catalonian public are no easily susceptible to obvious propaganda unlike many people in other parts of Western Europe.