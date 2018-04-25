Trending

Belarus to become a part of Russia? Lukashenko open to the idea

By Paul Antonopoulos
MINSK, Belarus – Developing the Union State of Belarus and Russia remains relevant, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an address to the nation and parliament on Tuesday according to TASS.

“Our union project with Russia still remains pertinent. Given the extremely difficult global situation, the importance of our partnership has skyrocketed,” the Belarussian leader pointed out.

However, in Lukashenko’s words, “the integration capacity of our cooperation is not always employed fully and effectively.”

“We are sick and tired of issues over the access of our goods to the Russian market. We have been talking about a common market for 20 years but these issues continue to crop up in various areas, be it over food products or energy resources,” the Belarusian president said, noting that “migration and border control issues have recently been added.”

Paul Antonopoulos

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

