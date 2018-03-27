Turkification of Afrin in full swing by occupying forces – VIDEO + PHOTOS

AFRIN, Syria – The full Turfication of Afrin in Syria’s northwest has begun since the Olive Branch forces, a coalition between the Turkish military and their Syrian jihadist puppets, successfully captured the region entirely last week from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Here's a Turkish propaganda video on the new Turkish-run schools in Afrin. All credit to @Mekut_Mallet for translating the video: pic.twitter.com/HXAgajTXTk — Sam (@halaljew) March 26, 2018

Photos and videos have been released of students in the city of Afrin waving Turkish flags and giving thanks to Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan. This would suggest that a full Turkification of the region is underway.

Similar sentiments have occurred in the town of Jarablus after Turkish-led forces captured the site in 2016 from ISIS. Since then, administration buildings for the town are covered in Turkish flags and images of Erdogan and Turkey’s founding father Kemal Ataturk.

In Jarablus, school is taught in Turkish and use the Turkish curriculum. Similar events are now beginning to occur and be revealed in Afrin.