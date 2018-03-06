East Ghouta terrorists reject offer to evacuate the region

EAST Ghouta, Syria – Syrian terrorist organizations have no plans to leave East Ghouta to the east of Damascus city center, a spokesman for the Feilaq ar-Rahman group told the Al-Arabiya TV channel on Tuesday.

In the same interview, terrorist organizations said they would allow civilians to leave East Ghouta on the condition of receiving humanitarian aid.

According to him, “there will be no militant exit like in Aleppo in December 2016.”

“This is our land and we do not intend to leave,” the spokesman added.

This comes as the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria notified terrorist organizations that they are prepared to give them and their families safe passage out of East Ghouta.

“The Russian Center for Reconciliation will ensure the security of all militants who will decide to leave Eastern Ghouta together with their family members,” the Center said in a statement.