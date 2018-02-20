Watch huge anti-NATO demonstration in Sweden: "Russian Aggression is a Big Big Lie" [video]

February 20, 2018 - Fort Russ News -





Deutsche.RT , translated from German by Tom Winter -









Translator note: NATO'S huge Aurora 17 was last September. The world knew about it, but few know about the popular reaction... The demo was huge, and the people in the video speak plainly and in pretty good English! One: "Russia has 7% the military of NATO, so I don't believe the ..."





It's good to know that the people and the war machine are on opposite sides in Sweden...





Thousands of peace activists protested Saturday in Gothenburg against NATO, against its growth to Russia's borders and the ongoing "Aurora 17" military exercises of the Western military alliance. These are the largest military exercises in Sweden in the past 23 years. However, many of the demonstrators believe that the aggression and escalation are not by Russia but from NATO itself.





One participant stated, "Russia has an interest in defending itself too, but it is NATO and the US, moving closer and closer to Russia, and they are literally asking for war, and then they tell us every day How Dangerous Russia is and I think it's a big, big lie."





Politicians participated in the protest. Stig Henriksson, a member of the Left Party, said: "We should protect our borders ourselves, not with NATO, because I think that comradeship with NATO poses a threat to our security and we should not go into a military alliance - neither with Russia, nor with anyone else."

The video:





Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!





Donate!