Thousands of Colombian troops sent to border amid Venezuela crisis - VIDEO

February 15, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









CUCUTA, Colombia - Colombian troops deploy in the city of Cucuta on Wednesday on the border with Venezuela following orders from President Juan Manuel Santos.





"The result that is being shown here is an integrated work between the military forces and the national police", said Alberto Jose Mejia Ferrero, commander of Colombian Military Forces commenting the recent capture of contraband from Venezuela.



Venezuela has been gripped with an economic crisis that has been worsened by Colombian and US support for reactionary forces that attempted a coup against President Nicolas Maduro for most of the first half of 2017.



This has also meant many Venezuelans have entered Colombia to seek refuge from the economic crisis.





















Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



