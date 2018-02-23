Lavrov: West wants regime-change in Syria, not an end to the war

February 23, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the West would rather see regime-change in Syria then a peaceful conclusion to war.





"A combination of factors makes us think, that the aim of those who want to pass this resolution (on the situation in Eastern Ghouta and humanitarian pause) now without taking into regard our essential amendments, is not to help the civilians, but to shift the focus in the Syrian issue from the need to urgently launch the Geneva talks basing on success of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Syria, to demonize the Syrian government in order to advance the so-called Plan B to overthrow the regime (of President Bashar Assad) in violation of UN Security Council resolution 2254," Lavrov said.





"If our arguments are ignored once again, we have no other choice but to be reinforced in the view that the aim of the authors of this initiative is to once again shift the attention to Damascus, cover up terrorist groups," the diplomat said.





Russia has been a key player in not only trying to defeat terrorist organizations in Syria, but try and bring a politician solution to end the war that began in 2011.





