Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile defense system

February 24, 2018 - FRN -





Iraq has initiated the purchase of the S-400 missile system to protect its land and sky from threats, said the head of the committee on defense and security of the Iraqi parliament Hakim al-Zamili.





He noted that the country has many sacred sites for every Iraqi, and there are signs that terrorists can attack these shrines with the help of aircraft. In this regard, the deputy recalled the attacks on Samarra, where there is a number of Shiite shrines, including the Al-Askariya Mosque built in 944. It is considered one of the centers of Shiite religious pilgrimage.





"Therefore, Iraq is compelled to possess such complexes, and it is our right to receive them," Az-Zamili said.





Earlier this week, Iraqi media reported that the Iraqi delegation will soon visit Moscow to negotiate the acquisition of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.









Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



