Invisible aircraft: Russia sends two more of its newest Su-57 to Syria

February 24, 2018 - FRN - Rusvesna - by Inessa Sinchougova









Two more Russian fifth generation Su-57 fighter jets have arrived at the Russian Air Force base in Hmeimim in the Syrian province of Latakia.





The multifunctional fighters were accompanied by the Su-30SM.





Two days ago it became known that Russia's newest fighter aircraft Su-57 have been noticied the skies of the Syrian Arab Republic. The aircraft are not officially in the service of the Russian armed forces, as they are still in testing stage. This can take up to three years.





The c ombat aircraft were transferred to Syria as part of the testing program for high precision weapons systems.





The arrival of the ultra-modern jet fighter in Latakia caused a heated discussion in foreign media and among Western military experts.





It is known that the Su-57 (T-50 PAK FA) is an "invisible aircraft", which has reduced visibility to radars, infrared and others, which makes their detection at certain distances if not impossible, then very difficult.





The newest fighter-bombers also have ultra-high maneuverability and fly at supersonic speed.





