Estonian soldiers train to songs about "killing Russians"

The human rights group "Kitezh" has sent a request to the Estonian Ministry of Defense about the content of a drill song that their military is using, which refers to the killing of Russians.

Human rights activists received information that the so-called "Song of the Forest Brothers" is being utilised as a song during training.





In the letter, the staff of the center asked if the Ministry of Defense "consider it okay to use drill songs that call to kill Russians." There has not yet been a reposnse.





"Forest Brothers" is an unofficial name for nationalist groups that in the 1940s-1950s waged an armed struggle against Soviet power in the Baltic republics of the USSR - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.







