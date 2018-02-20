Drunk Poroshenko suddenly speaks Russian on video [Video]

February 20 2018 - FRN -









Ukrainian journalist Sonya Koshkina published a video of what appears to be an intoxicated president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.





The video takes place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where he seems to forget about his stances, and communicates with her in Russian. Ukrainian politicians make a point of only speaking English or Ukrainian.





At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Poroshenko demanded from a Russian journalist to ask him questions in the Ukrainian language only.



The journalist asks whether the Ukraine is moving forwards or backwards, when Poroshenko responds "Who's asking?" in a slurred fashion.

















