"Do not call the Russian government "Putin's regime" - Nikki Haley is put in her place at the UN

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, asked his American counterpart Nikki Haley not to call the government in the country a regime.





Nebenzia stated this at a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the charter of the organization, responding to the words of Haley.





The American stated that the rights of nations are the main thing, and therefore one should not allow the regimes of Kim Jong-un, Bashar Assad and Vladimir Putin to act with impunity.





In response, Nebenzia reminded Haley that "Russia does not have a regime, but a legally elected president and a designated government." He asked the US delegation to observe diplomatic decorum and noted that there is also a legitimate government in Syria.





