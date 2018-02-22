"Death to Russia" Riots in Kiev: A Sign of War to Come in Donbass?

Thus, the Ukrainian state de facto gave the green light to Ukrainian Nazi attacks on cultural and financial organizations belonging to a country which maintains diplomatic and trade relations with Ukraine and on whose territory around 4.4 million Ukrainian migrant workers earn their living. Russia, alongside the EU, is still Ukraine’s main trading partner.

In my previous articles, I’ve repeatedly pointed out the link between Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and the main Ukrainian “Aryan”, Andrey Biletsky. As it turns out, Avakov’s ties are not limited to the Azov regiment and National Squads. Kokhanivsky’s OUN, Right Sector, and C14 are organizations operating at different levels of ministerial subordination. For example, the C14 racists are considered to be the “personal proxy” Nazis of the SBU used to carry out sensitive tasks.

Judging by everything at hand, I would presume that the attack on the Russian cultural center was more than or not so much of an interior ministry affair, and that Avakov is pursuing political goals which differ, for example, from the repetitious demonstrations of force and political stances that Avakov and Biletsky coordinate in tandem.

I understand Avakov’s goal to be “warming up” a pseudo-patriotic spirit in Ukrainian society as much as possible and thereby creating a favorable psychological atmosphere in the run-up to a new war in Donbass for which, in line with our previous analyses, Russia is increasingly being presented as the main enemy of the Ukrainian oligarch-Nazi state. After all, Ukraine's military preparations in the “Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone” need appropriate propagandistic support, as only a minority of Ukrainian society wants war in Donbass, much less suicidal war with Russia.

By all accounts, war will break out very soon. I would like to be mistaken in this prediction, but Ukrainian military and political developments seem to suggest that war is coming.





Do sane Ukrainians recognize this threat? Are those who once supported the Euromaidan and ATO now reeling back in fear of the torchlight marches of Ukrainian Nazis and their rehearsals for seizing power? Without a doubt, yes.





For example, following numerous threats, searches, and SBU allegations of “revealing state secrets” (?), the editor-in-chief of strana.ua , Igor Guzhva, fled to Austria. If he hadn’t fled, Guzhva would have shared the fate of those dozens of Ukrainian opposition journalists who have been killed under mysterious circumstances. Perhaps his site’s reporting on the Nazi attack on Russian cultural and financial institutions will be portrayed as an “FSB operation.”





Another clever Ukrainian who supported the Ukrainian state’s suicide on the Euromaidan and who now fears the possible implications of a Maidan 3.0, the political analyst Oleg Voloshin, wrote on social networks on the events of February 17th and 18th: “If this is not a lite version of 1917, then I don’t know what else to compare it to. Those who say that peacekeepers and external control must be imposed on the whole territory of Ukraine, and not only in Donbass, are right. Someone has to rein in this lumpen revolt under nationalist slogans.” This is a more than relevant statement, especially if we consider the fact that the head of the OUN movement, Nikolai Kokhanivsky, promised that riots at Russian facilities in Kiev will continue.





However, the sobering-up of people like Voloshin makes little difference. The “Death to Russia” action and the National Squads’ march speak to something bigger than a mere dead-end of the Euromaidan. In my opinion, all of this is the logical result of the evolution of the Ukrainian idea as such.





On this note, I’ll end this article with a polemical statement: humanity’s main enemy in Ukraine is not Ukrainian Nazis, but “Ukrainianism” itself. The first is the brainchild offspring of the second. The spiritual roots of Ukrainian Nazism can be traced back to the semi-literate, malicious verses of the “Ukrainian God”, Taras Shevchenko.



