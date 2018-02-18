Canadians will supply the Ukrainian army with 100,000 assault rifles

February 18, 2018 - FRN -









The Canadian company Colt Canada plans to sign a contract for the supply of 100,000 new assault rifles for the Ukrainian army.





In January, Colt Canada representatives held a "fact-finding meeting" with government officials in Ukraine.





According to Alex Payne, manager of Colt Canada, this is only the beginning of a process that can last up to two years, because Ukraine must determine what type of weapons it needs and where it is best to get them.





Payne noted that Colt Canada hopes to hold a demonstration of weapons in Ukraine in the summer.



