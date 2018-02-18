AdSense

    February 18, 2018
    Home > Ukraine > Canadians will supply the Ukrainian army with 100,000 assault rifles

    February 18, 2018 - FRN - 
    Politnavigator  - by Inessa Sinchougova


    The Canadian company Colt Canada plans to sign a contract for the supply of 100,000 new assault rifles for the Ukrainian army.

    In January, Colt Canada representatives held a "fact-finding meeting" with government officials in Ukraine.

    According to Alex Payne, manager of Colt Canada, this is only the beginning of a process that can last up to two years, because Ukraine must determine what type of weapons it needs and where it is best to get them.

    Payne noted that Colt Canada hopes to hold a demonstration of weapons in Ukraine in the summer.

    As noted, in December the Government of Canada amended the rules of exports, allowing the sale of weapons and small arms to Ukraine.



    Posted by at 11:53 AM
