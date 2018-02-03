Syrian Army continues march against terrorists in Idlib, captures strategic town

February 3, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos





IDLIB, Syria - The Syrian Army, led by the elite Tiger Forces, has just liberated the town of Jazraya and a host of villages from terrorist forces on the border between Idlib and Aleppo provinces.





In addition, Tal Mou village in Aleppo province was also liberated by the Syrian Army.





Most significantly however is the liberation of Tal Touqan. With the liberation of Tal Touqan, it now puts government forces within 12 kilometers of Saraqib.





Saraqib is set to be the most major town government forces will reach since beginning their offensive on this northwest part of Syria over a month ago.





Earlier, a Tiger Forces commander explained that the most difficult fighting is yet to come, and the rapid advancement made by the Syrian Army is because they are yet to fight the elite units of the terrorist formations. Details of this can be read here





