    February 7, 2018
    Suspiciously high amount of "asthmatics" in the Olympic teams of Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany


    February 7 , 2018 - FRN - 
    Vesti - translated by Inessa Sinchougova




    On the eve of the start of the Winter Games in Korea's Pyeongchang, details of leading prefabricated inventory and medical equipment are emerging. It turns out that the National Olympic Committee of Norway sent 6 thousand doses of asthma medications and 10 nebulizers - devices for inhalation. 

    It's no secret that some members of the national team of Norway (especially in long-distance sports) carry their own preparations, reports Sport.Ru. Athletes from Scandinavia are allowed to use these on the basis of the so-called "therapeutic exceptions" [to doping.] Asthma medications significantly improve the respiratory capabilities of those who use them.

    It is not only Norwegians who have a strangely high amoung of "asthmatics" in their teams. The national teams of Finland and Sweden similarly brought 10 inhalers and 600 doses of medication, as did the German team. 
    The Swedish TV channel SVT has recently released a documentary on doping, which pointed to the impact of taking asthma medications on the results of athletes.

    As a result of the investigation, it was found that since 1992, 70% of Norwegian team's medals were won by "asthmatics."

