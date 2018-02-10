Regime change? Germans call on Putin for Chancellor

February 10 , 2018 - FRN -

The Evangelical Church of Germany (a union of Lutheran and Reformed communities, which today unites 25 million German Protestants) must rethink its "pro-Russian or anti-American sentiments," says Die Welt's observer for Eastern Europe,

"The Evangelical Church is very politicized, this is often expressed in questions of social matters and world problems," writes Gnauk. "However, it's position regarding the war in Ukraine is that there is no position. On the website of the Church, there were hundreds of press releases over the past three years. In them, the Church spoke out about Iraq, the Philippines, Africa, the massacre of Armenians in 1915, Brexit and many other problems. Bishop Kessman traveled to Lebanon, Poland, the Sudan, the Balkans, all over the Middle East. And not one word was said on the account of Ukraine. "





This year, the former Bishop Kessman herself wrote a text titled "We do not want a second Cold War," demanding that the churches promote reconciliation with Russia."The reader may think that she is writing about Russia. But this is not so. From the first paragraph it is evident, that she is writing more about her attitude towards the USA, NATO, the Vietnam War and so on. She recalled that the Church, during the Cold War, effectively worked towards "reconciliation with the peoples of the Soviet Union."









"Vote Putin for Chancellor" - such posters have been popping up in Germany.



Gnauk recalls that in 2014 he organized a survey of representatives of the German elite, asking what they think about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.





"The chairman of the Central Committee of German Catholics Alois Gluck responded in a pro-Ukrainian manner: on the side of people's right to self-determination, the norms of international law and argued that we should think not only about Ukraine, but also about "the future world order. "





"It seems to me that the Evangelical church of Germany must rethink its attitude towards the peoples of Eastern Europe and do this without being guided by its pro-Russian or anti-American sentiment," the Die Welt author believes. "I would like the Ukrainian Christian churches to enter into a dialogue with us and help it to understand the history of this region in a new way."





Meanwhile, in Ukraine - Kiev journalist Dmitry Gordon reports: "Today, Putin, just so you understand, is very popular in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands - go and ask them! Walk around the streets in Europe and ask:" How do you feel about Putin? They say: "If only we had such a strong hand - the Russians got lucky. That's the whole story." Gordon said







