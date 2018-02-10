Poroshenko's mantra: the main threats to Ukraine are Russia and corruption

February 10 , 2018 - FRN -





Corruption was and, unfortunately, remains the main problem of Ukraine, stated Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko to the Austrian publication Profil. An independent anti-corruption court will appear in Ukraine this year, he promised. The Western partners insist on this.





Poroshenko wants to cooperate with Western intelligence services to return the funds illegally siphoned offshore by oligarchs, politicians and high-ranking officials. Another priority for Ukraine continues to be the country's accession to the European Union and NATO, he added.





"You know why Austria does not need to be a member of NATO? Because you do not have Russia as your neighbors," explained Poroshenko to the Austrians, "we know Russia as an aggressor, NATO is the only effective mechanism for collective security."









Poroshenko is in Vienna to attend a ball, where his attendance was interrupted by a topless Femen activist.





According to Femen's blog, the purpose of the protest was "to inform high society about the inadmissibility of the presence of a primitive embezzler Poroshenko at the aristocratic table ."





"Under the guise of an aristocrat, lies a militarist looter who does not care to make a profit off the blood of his fellow citizens. Poroshenko, get the f*** out of the Ball!"

