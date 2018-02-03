MAJOR! US mainstream media calls American terrorist fighters in Syria as "HEROIC" - Video

NEW YORK CITY, The United States of America - US mainsteam media service, Vocativ, has described US mercenaries who went to fight with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as "HEROIC".





The caption for the video seen below that was released by the YPG Press Office, states "These HEROIC American fighters are helping the Kurds survive the Turkish government".





Except there is only one problem. As seen in the above image and the video, these American mercenaries are making their announcement to fight the Turkish military and their proxies while wearing patches and standing in front of Abdullah Ocalan.





Who is Abdullah Ocalan? Ocalan is one of the leaders and founders of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The YPG are the Syrian branch of the PKK.





So what?





The United States, although not recognizing the YPG as a terrorist organization, has recognized the PKK as a terrorist organization since October 10, 1997. The US terror list can be seen on the Department of State website here





Effectively, Vocativ has just called people whose ideological and organizational leader is a convicted terrorist, as "heroic". This bares resemblance to when US mainstream media were favorable to Osama Bin Laden during the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan.













Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!





Donate!

FEBRUARY 3, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos