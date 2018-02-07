Free Syrian Army claims that Kurdish YPG used chlorine bombs against them in Afrin

January 7, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos





AFRIN, Syria - The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has claimed that the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) used chlorine bombs against them.





This comes as the the Turkish military leads their Syrian proxies, primarily the FSA and jihadist forces, against the YPG to clear the Afrin canton in northwest Syria of the Kurdish militia.





Ankara considers the YPG as a terrorist organization as it is the Syrian branch of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which is recognized as a terrorist group by not only Turkey, but also the United States.





The FSA are yet to provide evidence that they were attacked with a chlorine bomb, but if proven true, it could prove to be a serious incident when considering only the Syrian government has been blamed for specific chemical weapon attacks, and especially as those accused are US-backed forces.





