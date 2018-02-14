Did the US knowingly strike Russian private military contractors in Syria?

February 14, 2018 - FRN -





The US Department of Defense has commented on the incident with the air strike in Syria, during which soldiers of the Russian private military company "Wagner" were killed.





The Pentagon explained that they had struck a blow in self-defense. The Americans accused the "hostile forces" of a "provocative and coordinated attack" on the position of the Kurdish group "Syrian Democratic Forces", where US advisers were present.





The American side contacted Russian officials and stated that such incidents are unacceptable. After that, a massive counter-attack began with the use of the B-52 strategic bomber, the flying artillery battery AC-130, as well as MQ-9 drones, F-15 fighters and AH-64 helicopters.





"Several artillery pieces and tanks were destroyed, as soon as the attackers began to retreat, we stopped the fire," the Pentagon said.





Wagner specified that 72 people were injured, 40 were killed- reports are that two of these losses were Russian. Wagner also stated that the Syrian side and Wagner attempted to seize the oil refinery from the Kurds, supported by the United States without consulting with the Russian Defense Ministry.





According to some reports, the US side sent a request to the Russian Defense Ministry, asking whether there are any Russians in the conflict zone, but received a negative response. This has not been confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.













