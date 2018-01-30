AdSense

    • Latest News

    January 30, 2018
    Home > Turkey > What Russian withdrawal from Syria? PHOTOS of Russia bringing more war supplies to Syria via Turkish seaway

    What Russian withdrawal from Syria? PHOTOS of Russia bringing more war supplies to Syria via Turkish seaway

    January 30, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    ISTANBUL, Turkey - Supply and reinforcement for Russia’s Syria campaign continues at full speed despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing some months back of a limited Russian withdrawal. 

    Syrian war observers and activists falsely believed it was a Russian withdrawal, however, taking into account the high volume of Russian airstrikes and military equipment still being brought from Russia to Syria, it is simply not true.

    The RoRo Alexandr Tkachenko, displaying the Russian flag, has transited from the Bosphorus in Turkey en route to the Russian naval base in Syria's Tartus.

    The ship was seen carrying KamAZ and Ural trucks. In the last month alone, Russia has carried hundreds of vehicles to Syria.

    Ships from Russia must pass through the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey and through the Greek islands in the Aegean, before reaching the Mediterranean port of Tartus.



         Follow us on Facebook!                                                  
                  Facebook                                   

           Follow us on Twitter!
                  Twitter               

                 Donate!
    Posted by at 5:36 AM
    • Blogger Comments
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: What Russian withdrawal from Syria? PHOTOS of Russia bringing more war supplies to Syria via Turkish seaway Rating: 5 Reviewed By: P Ant
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top
    \