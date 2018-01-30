What Russian withdrawal from Syria? PHOTOS of Russia bringing more war supplies to Syria via Turkish seaway

January 30, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









ISTANBUL, Turkey - Supply and reinforcement for Russia’s Syria campaign continues at full speed despite Russian Presid ent Vladimir Putin announcing some months back of a limited Russian withdrawal.





Syrian war observers and activists falsely believed it was a Russian withdrawal, however, taking into account the high volume of Russian airstrikes and military equipment still being brought from Russia to Syria, it is simply not true.





The RoRo Alexandr Tkachenko, displaying the Russian flag, has transited from the Bosphorus in Turkey en route to the Russian naval base in Syria's Tartus.





The ship was seen carrying KamAZ and Ural trucks. In the last month alone, Russia has carried hundreds of vehicles to Syria.





Ships from Russia must pass through the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey and through the Greek islands in the Aegean, before reaching the Mediterranean port of Tartus.











