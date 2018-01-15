January 15, 2018 - Fort Russ News -



Novorosinform , translated by Tom Winter -





Update January 17: Kiev's major university has done the same, and for the same reason: Kiev University. Several Odessa universities have canceled all classes until March 26 due to the inability to pay to heat the classrooms. This is reported by the local portal 048.ua.



Classes are canceled, in particular, in Odessa National University (ONU) named for Mechnikov, Odessa Law Academy, and Academy of Food Technologies.



Teachers at ONU also reported that since January 1, 2018, new standards for lighting in the auditoriums have come into force, which the universities are also unable to fulfill due to lack of funds.



In the regional department of education, 048.ua's inquiry was answered: all universities are autonomous, and their administration decides how to organize the educational process.



Effective January 1, 2019 Ukraine introduced a penalty for each day of delay in payment after the due date for paying housing and communal services.



Recall that more than 60% of Ukrainians can not pay for utilities. This is evidenced by the survey data of the sociological group "Rating". The absolute majority of respondents - 97% are feeling pinched by the price increase for consumer goods and services this year.



In the winter of 2017, the Ukrainian portal "Podrobnosti" reported that citizens of Ukraine have gone into huge debt, paying the sharply increased bills for heating and other utilities. Many citizens of the country simply stopped paying and requested the recalculation of the corresponding tariffs.



In March of this year, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the leader of the group "Information Resistance" Dmitry Tymchuk, having paid his utility bills, decided that the current communal tariffs in Ukraine are FSB intrigues.

