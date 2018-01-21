Ukrainian diplomat: "We would lose a real war to Russia within a week"

January 21, 2018 - FRN -













If Russia really decided to fight the Ukraine, "then it will take a maximum of a week to occupy the territory of our former Soviet republic" said the ex-speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Voloshin.





He stated that when the Russian army should utilise all of its military capabilities, "neither the American "Javelins" nor any other weapons will help Ukraine."





"Yes, it's very high-quality, modern, but it's just an anti-tank complex. While modern warfare is, first of all, a war using the aviation component.





"I have watched interesting materials, investigations into the conduct of hostilities by the Russian Federation in Syria. There, the basis of the campaign is aviation and cruise missiles, both airborne and sea-based. Against this, the Javelins are absolutely useless.





They will not save us from Russian strategic aviation, from cruise missiles, from bombings and so on. I am sure that everyone understands this perfectly. In a war with Russia, with a full-fledged application of the entire power of the Russian army, we will lose within a week maximum," Voloshin said.





Yet sources of Western mainstream media are convinced that "Russia attacked the Ukraine" - meanwhile, Kiev still stands unharmed.













Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



