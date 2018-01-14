UK journalists receive state order to discredit World Cup 2018 - Zakharova

January 14, 2018 - FRN -









Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has stated that the British media have received a special state order to create a negative information campaign around the 2018 World Cup, which will be held in Russia.





UK journalists need only use the already created theses in their materials.





"From these theses and plots, I can already tell you about the alleged absence of the necessary infrastructure in Russia and conditions for the championship, the aggressiveness of Russian fans, the unprofessionalism of local law enforcement bodies, the inability to guarantee the safety of foreign tourists."





The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that the whole story will be actively played out in Western media just before the World Cup in June 2018.





