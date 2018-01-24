Syria: Two US military advisers killed by Turkish airstrike

January 24 , 2017 - Fort Russ News -





Air strikes of the Turkish Air Force have killed two US military advisers in Syria.





Syrian media reported that in ​​the Kurdish enclave of Afrin, as a result of the air strike of Turkish military aircraft, two military advisers from the United States were killed.





The Pentagon has not yet commented. The White House held a telephone conversation with the Turkish presidents, where the situation in Syria was discussed.





Donald Trump said that he was concerned about the escalation of violence in Afrin and called on his Turkish colleague to limit the actions of the armed forces in this region.





Ankara continues the military operation against the People's Self-Defense Forces YPG in the north of the country.













