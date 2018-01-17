So-called "moderate rebels" shell a kindergarten in Syria's Aleppo

January 17, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









ALEPPO, Syria - Yesterday a barrage of rockets fired by so-called "moderate rebels" targeted a kindergarten in Aleppo, Syria's largest city and industrial hub.





Four missiles hit the al-Zahraa district in Aleppo's west, with two of those missiles hitting the Al-Wahaa kindergarten.





Children were quickly taken to the kindergartens basement until it was safe enough to emerge.





The resulting attack killed a bus driver, a kindergarten teacher and wounded four children who were all treated in hospital.













Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



