So-called "moderate rebels" shell a kindergarten in Syria's Aleppo

January 17, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos
ALEPPO, Syria - Yesterday a barrage of rockets fired by so-called "moderate rebels" targeted a kindergarten in Aleppo, Syria's largest city and industrial hub.
Four missiles hit the al-Zahraa district in Aleppo's west, with two of those missiles hitting the Al-Wahaa kindergarten.
Children were quickly taken to the kindergartens basement until it was safe enough to emerge.
The resulting attack killed a bus driver, a kindergarten teacher and wounded four children who were all treated in hospital.
