Reports: Is Putin building a base in Egypt?

January 15, 2018 - FRN -





The Russian president has one rare quality for a modern politicians - says Alain Rodier, a former French intelligence officer.





The main subject at hand was Russia's Middle East policy, commented on by the former French intelligence officer Alain Rodier, for the Atlantico publication. According to him, Vladimir Putin always utilises opportunities to promote Moscow's interests.





The Russian president has a long-term vision of problems, which is a rare quality for modern politicians. He thinks about the role of his country not only in the Middle East, but also throughout the Mediterranean.





In the strategic plan, the Russian leader realizes the old dream of the Russian tsars, and then the USSR of reliable and constant access to warm seas. However, he does not neglect frequent personal meetings with foreign leaders, even if he does not always share their views, the expert notes.





In fact, Putin is wanting to take the place that Washington lost. The problem is that Russia does not have as much finances as the US has. He realizes this, and his interlocutors - too.





Since late 2016, Moscow is negotiating the use of the Egyptian air base Sidi-Barrani, located 100 kilometers east of the border with Libya. There are two runways, which makes it possible to create a base like in the Syrian Khmeimim.





According to some sources, there already are Russian special forces there for reconnaissance of the location of the future deployment of the Armed Forces. A political agreement between the two countries is being awaited.



















