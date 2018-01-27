Moscow vows to create International Tribunal for Crimes in the Donbass

January 27 , 2017 - Fort Russ News - Politnavigator - by Inessa Sinchougova









An International Tribunal for crimes committed in the Donbass can and should be created. This was announced today at a press conference in Moscow by the Director General of the Agency for Strategic Communications, Vadim Samodurov.





"The existing international rules and norms speak about the possibility and necessity of forming an international tribunal for crimes committed in the east of Ukraine. All crimes that occur there fall under the influence of international conventions: genocide, apartheid, crimes against humanity and against the safety of civilians," Samodurov said.





He referred to the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which recorded hundreds of episodes of torture, extrajudicial killings, ill-treatment, all crimes against humanity.





"It is clear that not all cases on both sides are recorded. The Office of the High Commissioner notes that people are afraid to file complaints. But those documents that are in the public domain still indicate that the number of crimes against civilians, torture and extrajudicial killings, is growing. All documents express concern about the systematic use of torture to obtain confessions by the Ukrainian intelligence. There is a complete lack of investigations," said Samodurov.





Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



