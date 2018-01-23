AdSense

    January 23, 2018
    Kurdish forces deploy foreign fighters to take on Turkish-led forces in Syria's Afrin

    January 23, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    AFRIN, Syria - As the battle between the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Turkish-led forces heats up in Afrin, the Kurdish militia are now deploying foreign fighters to take on the invading army.

    For days Turkish-led forces, primarily the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army, have been battling the YPG in the canton of Afrin in northern Syria, leading to Turkish-led forces capturing several sites and even Kurdish fighters, as seen here.

    However, foreign fighters have flocked to the YPG to help them fight against ISIS. This will be the first time they are deployed to take on the Turkish military and their proxies.

    Many foreigners, mostly from Europe and the United States, but also from Australia, Japan and elsewhere, fight within YPG ranks.



