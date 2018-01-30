CRAZY NIGHT IN SYRIA - WATCH as Al-Qaeda allows Turkish Army through its territory in Syria, Russia bombs oncoming Turkish forces

January 30, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









IDLIB, Syria - Last night a Turkish military convoy entered northern Syria and were allowed to travel through territory controlled by the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front. This was captured on a video taken by an Al-Nusra militant himself.





Turkish Army seen heading through AlQaeda stronghold of Idlib heading to Southern Aleppo front. Unclear final destination yet. AlQaeda is providing protection to the Developing!Turkish Army seen heading through AlQaeda stronghold of Idlib heading to Southern Aleppo front. Unclear final destination yet. AlQaeda is providing protection to the @NATO member along the route. pic.twitter.com/UGf3aG6hIg — Bassem (@BBassem7) January 29, 2018 The Turkish military brought a dozen armored vehicles from Turkey's Hatay province and has attempted to take up positions near the Syrian Army in Point 4 in the Tal Al-Eis area of southern Aleppo countryside.





This is now irrefutable evidence of NATO-member Turkey directly colluding with a terrorist organization, the excuse it gives to battle the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in nearby Afrin.





In response to this move, the Syrian Army used artillery strikes to halt the convoy from advancing further into Syrian territory. There are also strong reports that the Russian airforce used its warplanes to drop some bombs ahead of the Turkish convoy to not sustain casualties, but send a strong warning to not advance further.





The reason for the Turkish military taking up positions against the Syrian Army are not yet known.









