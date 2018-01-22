BREAKING: Turkish-led forces announce capture of many sites from Kurdish YPG forces in northern Syria

January 22, 2018 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos

AFRIN, Syria - Turkish-led forces have announced the capture of many sites from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the canton of Afrin in northwest Syria.









This comes as only last night they lost sites captured earlier in the day. Details of this can be read here .





The sites captured from the YPG are as follows:





Shankal, Qorne, Bali, Adah Manli Kita, Kordo Bibno Sheikh Ubasi, Haftar, Marsu, Hay Ughlu and four strategic hills near Sheikh Hadid and one strategic hill north Afrin.









