"You thief" - WATCH as Israeli soldiers steal fruit from a Palestinian fruit vendor

December 10, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos





HEBRON, Palestine - A video emerged yesterday of Israeli soldiers stealing fruit from a Palestinian fruit vendor.





The vendor can be heard yelling "You thief" to the apartheid soldiers who stole fruit for him and his occupying friends to enjoy.





This comes as violence is rising in the occupied territories since US President Donald Trump's Wednesday announcement where he declared the US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.





Since then, Hamas have called for a violent uprising to resist the occupation.



pic.twitter.com/7Q2S61RRHQ This video making the round in Palestinian social media , an #Israeli solider steal fruits from #Palestinian vendor in Hebron , the owner call the soldiers “ you thieve “ #Palestine December 9, 2017

