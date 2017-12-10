AdSense

    "You thief" - WATCH as Israeli soldiers steal fruit from a Palestinian fruit vendor

    December 10, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    HEBRON, Palestine - A video emerged yesterday of Israeli soldiers stealing fruit from a Palestinian fruit vendor.

    The vendor can be heard yelling "You thief" to the apartheid soldiers who stole fruit for him and his occupying friends to enjoy.

    This comes as violence is rising in the occupied territories since US President Donald Trump's Wednesday announcement where he declared the US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Since then, Hamas have called for a violent uprising to resist the occupation. 


    Haaretz revealed that an Israeli Defense Force spokesman confirmed that the squad commander took fruit from stand and called the incident “conduct inconsistent with what is expected of an IDF soldier and commander.” 
